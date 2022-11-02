The Šabanović house in Bijeljina still stands. Alma and Sead say they will never sell it. Instead, it’s a reminder, a sort of “museum,” says Sead. They continue to return to Bijeljina.

A bullet remains lodged in the exterior wall. Cloudy white paint stains the red brick. It’s the remnants of graffiti that read “Serbia,” says Jusuf Trbić, a writer and former journalist who says he survived torture at the hands of Arkan’s Tigers in Bijeljina.

A bitter taste hangs in the air, wafting in from the nearby coal-fired power plant in Ugljevik. It blows through the empty yard and across the street, to the mosque, rebuilt after it was destroyed during the war. It blows into the small 24-hour gambling casino on the corner, where a photograph of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic plasters the window. It blows across the street, now named Srpske Vojske, or Serbian Army, and through the park where children happily play outside. It blows to the outskirts of town, where Batković — called a “detention” camp by some and a concentration camp by others — set up by Bosnian Serb forces in 1992, once stood.

While many civilians driven from their homes never returned, like Dženita, others did. Trbić has spent the past 30 years writing about the war, demanding accountability and naming alleged perpetrators. Trbić and other people in Bijeljina calling for action say they routinely receive death threats.

Dženita never returned to live in Bijeljina. Instead, she’s built a life in a city elsewhere in Bosnia. She asked that her current location be kept confidential to protect herself and her family from retribution.

She used to have nightmares that she was digging a tunnel to hide her children from Arkan’s Tigers. But those nightmares have subsided. Dženita, now in her early fifties, lights cigarette after cigarette as she tells the story, yet again, of the massacre she survived. She is matter-of-fact and organized, but also gentle and kind.

It takes a certain kind of strength to relive the worst moment of your life, over and over again. And it takes hope, too.

She welcomes us into her cozy apartment lovingly adorned with family photos and artwork. There, she treasures the small things she has left of her late husband, Muhamed, like the handful of printed photographs from the Eighties and early Nineties of a young Muhamed smiling next to her, of Muhamed and his son next to Ninja Turtles, of their wedding day. She has a stack of paperwork detailing his life, and his death. She has a black-and-white page she ripped out of a German magazine showing Haviv’s famous photo. She saved the clipping because she has almost “nothing else to remind me of those days,” she says.

And she has Muhamed’s wedding ring. The ring is scratched, its gold faded. In 2009, the International Commission on Missing Persons exhumed her late husband’s body in Bijeljina and conducted an autopsy before reburying him. They gave her the ring. Dženita keeps his ring safe in a box, tucked away, with hers: a memory of what could have been. Meanwhile, the men who killed her husband have never been held accountable.

Srdjan Golubović walks free in Belgrade. He continues to perform. Whatever he did as one of Arkan’s Tigers, even some of his friends wonder how he lives with his past, if secrets haunt his dreams.

The survivors are without question haunted by that day — and by the absence of justice for the dead.

Golubović “will get what he deserves,” says Dženita. “I don’t believe he sleeps peacefully.“But he is not the only one.”